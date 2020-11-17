Report: Andre Drummond makes final decision regarding player option with Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is reportedly picking up his player option for the 2020-21 season.

Andre Drummond is bypassing free agency and picking up his $28.7 million player option for next season to stay with the Cavaliers, league sources said — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 17, 2020

Drummond, 27, only played for the Cavs for a few games last season.

The Cavs acquired the prolific rebounder from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and 2023 second-round pick in February.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic limited Drummond’s production in a Cavs uniform. He put up 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks in eight games as a member of the Cavaliers last season.

Now, the Cavs have to figure out what is going to happen with free agent Tristan Thompson. The team has several veteran big men, including Drummond, Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Bell.

The Cavs also have the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, which takes place on Wednesday.