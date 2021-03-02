Cedi Osman strongly campaigns for Collin Sexton to win Most Improved Player award

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is having a career season.

As a result, Cavs veteran Cedi Osman believes the University of Alabama product should be a top candidate for the Most Improved Player award.

“I know how hard he’s working. I’m seeing that,” said Osman recently. “Obviously, he’s our best scorer. He will get what’s his. I think the biggest thing for him, especially offensively, is he just knows when to attack, when to stop and shoot the ball. I feel like he’s definitely one of them guys who really deserves the Most Improved Player of the Year. I think he’s the one on top. We’re supporting him. He’s the one who’s going to score the ball, so we’re giving him the ball and he’s doing his thing.”

Sexton, 22, was the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The guard has improved his production every season he’s been in the league.

He collected 20.8 points, 3.1 boards and 3.0 assists per contest last season. However, the Cavs had the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The story has been different for the Cavs this season, and Sexton’s ascension is a big reason why.

Sexton is putting up a career-high 23.8 points and 4.3 assists per game this season. The Cavs hold a 14-21 record and are just a couple games away from the playoff picture.

On Monday versus the Houston Rockets, Sexton exploded for 39 points and eight assists in 42 minutes. The Cavs beat the Rockets by a score of a 101-90.

The Cavs are on a four-game winning streak. They face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.