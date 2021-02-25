 Richard Jefferson obliterates Stephen A. Smith: 'This man was a bonafide scrub!' | Cavaliers Nation
On Thursday, former Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Richard Jefferson hilariously obliterated ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith in conjunction with an old basketball portrait.

Jefferson, 40, has no problem taking public shots at people.

As a matter of fact, he has a penchant for launching controversial takes and funny jabs.

Last year, Jefferson destroyed the Sacramento Kings. As a result, Kings big man Richaun Holmes clapped back at the former forward for his disrespectful take.

As for Smith, he’s one of the most iconic sports voices on television. The ESPN figure recently called Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden the best player in the NBA right now.

Jefferson retired from the NBA in 2018. He played a crucial auxiliary role in helping the Cavs win a championship in 2016.

