Richard Jefferson reacts to getting exposed for liking multiple photos of woman who heckled LeBron James

During the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, two fans heckled superstar LeBron James.

Amidst all the drama, it was uncovered that James’ former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Richard Jefferson liked many of the photos on the woman heckler’s Instagram.

He had a hilarious response when people exposed him for it on Twitter.

Jefferson and James won a title together in Cleveland in 2016, and it seems that Jefferson is poking fun at his old friend.

James and the Lakers don’t seem too worried about the heckling, as they won their second consecutive game and improved to 16-6 on the season.