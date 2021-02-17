- Report: Cavs and Heat have discussed Andre Drummond deal
- Jarrett Allen reveals true story behind heated argument with Collin Sexton
- Cavs insider thinks Andre Drummond ‘seems headed for a buyout’ with Cleveland
- Report: Boston Celtics have ‘strong interest’ in Andre Drummond
- Report: Cavs get new home game against Nuggets after game against Spurs cancelled
- Larry Nance Jr. fires back at hater who tells him to ‘get your a– out there’ amidst injury recovery
- Draymond Green cites Andre Drummond as he destroys NBA’s treatment of players
- Video: Draymond Green humiliates Cedi Osman after he airballs 3-pointer vs. Warriors
- Video: Angry Jarrett Allen goes off on Collin Sexton during game vs. Warriors
- Report: Mavericks and Nets targeting Andre Drummond via buyout market
Report: Cavs and Heat have discussed Andre Drummond deal
- Updated: February 17, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly discussed a deal with the Miami Heat centered around two-time All-Star Andre Drummond.
Miami and Cleveland have spoken about a Andre Drummond deal. pic.twitter.com/YKNEL0wPc4
— 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) February 17, 2021
Drummond, 27, wants out of Cleveland.
The Cavs acquired Drummond from the Detroit Pistons midway through the 2019-20 campaign. Although the big man picked up his player option in the offseason, he has grown unhappy in Cleveland.
Most notably, the franchise’s recent trade for center Jarrett Allen essentially ended Drummond’s long-term future with the Cavs.
Furthermore, the Cavs are in the midst of a rebuild. They’ve missed the postseason by a long shot for the last two years.
As for the Heat, they made the NBA Finals last season. While they’re struggling this season, they’re expected to pick it up with Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler back in the lineup.
The Cavs are on an eight-game losing streak.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login