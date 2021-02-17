Report: Cavs and Heat have discussed Andre Drummond deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly discussed a deal with the Miami Heat centered around two-time All-Star Andre Drummond.

Drummond, 27, wants out of Cleveland.

The Cavs acquired Drummond from the Detroit Pistons midway through the 2019-20 campaign. Although the big man picked up his player option in the offseason, he has grown unhappy in Cleveland.

Most notably, the franchise’s recent trade for center Jarrett Allen essentially ended Drummond’s long-term future with the Cavs.

Furthermore, the Cavs are in the midst of a rebuild. They’ve missed the postseason by a long shot for the last two years.

As for the Heat, they made the NBA Finals last season. While they’re struggling this season, they’re expected to pick it up with Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler back in the lineup.

The Cavs are on an eight-game losing streak.