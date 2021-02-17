J.B. Bickerstaff admits he is worried that the situation with Andre Drummond is impacting team morale

The Cleveland Cavaliers and star center Andre Drummond are on the verge of parting ways, with the team sitting the veteran as they engage in active trade talks.

When the news broke about the Cavs sitting Drummond, it didn’t sit well with some players around the league like Draymond Green.

Now it seems the situation is impacting the Cavs locker room, as head coach J.B. Bickerstaff recently admitted.

I asked #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff if there's any concern about Andre Drummond impacting team morale. Bickerstaff said "yes," but believes in the commitment of his guys. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 17, 2021

Although Drummond is having a solid season averaging a double-double with 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game, the Cavs are in a rebuilding process and solely focused on developing young players like Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen.

The rumors will continue to swirl around the league about Drummond’s next destination leading up to the trade deadline. He could garner interest on the trade market and would be an attractive name to hit the buyout market if a trade does not materialize.

The Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets have all been linked to Drummond since news surfaced that the Cavs are ready to move him.