Video: Draymond Green humiliates Cedi Osman after he airballs 3-pointer vs. Warriors
- Updated: February 16, 2021
On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers got embarrassed by the Golden State Warriors, 129-98, and the humiliation came in more ways than one.
When Cavs forward Cedi Osman airballed a jumper, the Warriors’ Draymond Green loudly trolled him from the bench.
Dray had some words after this Cedi airball 😂 pic.twitter.com/fi0Q4TaeZW
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2021
The loss was the Cavs’ eighth in a row. The team’s promising start is now just a memory, as it has a 10-19 record and has entered the basement of the Eastern Conference.
One thing that makes Cleveland’s current skid all the more frustrating is the fact that it lost to a Los Angeles Clippers team on Sunday that was without stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
The Warriors, meanwhile, are 15-13 and starting to figure things out and develop a new identity following Klay Thompson’s injuries.
His airball notwithstanding, Osman had a nice game with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.
After playing even with Golden State in the first quarter, the Cavs were never really in it, as they allowed the Warriors to steadily build a lead.
