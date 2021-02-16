Larry Nance Jr. fires back at hater who tells him to ‘get your a– out there’ amidst injury recovery

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. will be out for a significant period of time after undergoing surgery on his hand last week.

The Cavs forward was in the midst of a solid season, as he was averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game before he was injured.

While Nance’s injury is serious, a fan on Twitter told the 28-year-old to suit up and play again.

Not only did the fan get Nance’s injury wrong, but the Cavs forward fired back at him for suggesting that he play through the injury.

My calf feels great man! Although I did have surgery on my hand (1 plate, 9 screws) last Monday. Thanks for your concern! https://t.co/QpdyfFsiWL — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) February 16, 2021

The Cavs have struggled recently, as they have lost eight consecutive games to fall to 10-19 on the season.

While Nance’s absence certainly doesn’t help, the Cavs are a young team in a rebuild and weren’t expected to make much noise this season.

To rush Nance back and risk further injury could jeopardize the team’s future, so the Cavs are being smart by taking the cautious approach in his recovery.

Fans may want the Cavs to get everyone out on the floor to try to win games, but there is no reason to risk Nance’s long-term future.