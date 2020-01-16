Report: Cavs 'Thrilled' About Progression of Darius Garland | Cavaliers Nation

- Report: Cavs Haven’t Talked About Contract Extension With Tristan Thompson
Report: Cavs ‘Thrilled’ About Progression of Darius Garland
The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t enjoying much success on the court so far this season, but that doesn’t mean confidence within the organization isn’t high.
According to a recent report from Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs are very happy with what they’ve seen out of young guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland lately.
“On the court, the Cavs are thrilled with what they’ve seen from rookie Darius Garland, who has rebounded from a slow start and followed the same upward trajectory as Collin Sexton,” Fedor wrote.
In the Cavs’ recent stretch of games, it has become clear that that excitement is justified.
After a rocky start to the season for both Sexton and Garland, the two youngsters are starting to gain confidence and improve their production.
In the last 10 games, Sexton has averaged 21.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 45.5 percent from the field and a blistering 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Garland, who has taken over the primary ball-handling duties, is also raising his game. He’s averaging 16.0 points and 5.6 assists per game over his last 10 appearances. Earlier this week, he recorded the first double-double of his NBA career.
Through those numbers, it is quite clear that both players are getting more comfortable playing alongside one another.
Hopefully, winning at a consistent clip will soon follow.
If the Cavs can build off what they have learned in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign to close the season out strongly, there will surely only be more confidence in Cleveland by the time next season rolls around.
