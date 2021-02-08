Report: Toronto Raptors interested in Andre Drummond

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly interested in acquiring Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.

“Drummond will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and had an extremely limited trade market one year ago when the [Detroit] Pistons dealt him to Cleveland,” Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer wrote. “The Raptors are among the teams interested in Drummond now, league sources say.”

Drummond, 27, is in his first full season with the Cavs. He was traded from the Pistons to the Cavaliers midway through the 2019-20 campaign.

On the season, Drummond is gathering a career-high 18.6 points on top of 14.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He has been a positive piece for the Cavs’ turnaround this year.

As a matter of fact, the Cavs are in the playoff picture with a 10-14 record. They are the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors are in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference. Although they’ve made the playoffs for the last seven consecutive years, they’ve gotten off to an uneven start this year.

Perhaps, adding a veteran like Drummond would bolster the Raptors’ playoff dreams.