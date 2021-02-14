- Kevin Love highlights ‘lifetime’ love for Kate Bock on Valentine’s Day
- Report: Cavs announce huge change to starting lineup for matchup vs. Clippers
- Andre Drummond expresses extreme frustration as Cavs drop 6th straight: ‘It’s taking a toll’
- Andrew Bogut says he was looking to ‘foul the s–t’ out of LeBron James during 2016 NBA Finals
- Report: Cavs are ‘open for business’ ahead of NBA trade deadline
- Larry Nance Jr. attempts to eat 120 chicken nuggets in #MeVsNuggets challenge
- Isaac Okoro frustrated after Cavs blowout loss to Nuggets: ‘We can’t allow this ever again’
- Renowned NBA trainer says Carmelo Anthony was in awe of Kevin Porter Jr.
- Larry Nance Jr. expresses desire to retire in Cavs uniform
- Andre Drummond earns huge shout-out from Magic Johnson for ‘flying under the radar’
Kevin Love highlights ‘lifetime’ love for Kate Bock on Valentine’s Day
- Updated: February 14, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers veteran forward Kevin Love took time on Valentine’s Day to use social media in expressing his love for fiancee Kate Bock.
View this post on Instagram
The cup of coffee that Love mentions is in reference to the fact that the couple’s first date was for coffee at the St. Regis Hotel in New York.
The two had first met in 2016 and over the ensuing years grew closer, though Bock admittedly knew nothing about basketball when they first met.
Just two weeks ago, on Jan. 31, Love announced that he and Bock were officially engaged, though it’s unclear exactly when a wedding will take place.
Bock’s modeling career and Love’s basketball season don’t always mesh when it comes to scheduling get-togethers, though Love’s current injury has allowed them a closer connection.
Love is hoping to get back on the court, after missing all but two games of the current season. When that happens is unknown, but it’s clear that he’ll be in a happy frame of mind.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login