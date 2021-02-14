Kevin Love highlights ‘lifetime’ love for Kate Bock on Valentine’s Day

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran forward Kevin Love took time on Valentine’s Day to use social media in expressing his love for fiancee Kate Bock.

The cup of coffee that Love mentions is in reference to the fact that the couple’s first date was for coffee at the St. Regis Hotel in New York.

The two had first met in 2016 and over the ensuing years grew closer, though Bock admittedly knew nothing about basketball when they first met.

Just two weeks ago, on Jan. 31, Love announced that he and Bock were officially engaged, though it’s unclear exactly when a wedding will take place.

Bock’s modeling career and Love’s basketball season don’t always mesh when it comes to scheduling get-togethers, though Love’s current injury has allowed them a closer connection.

Love is hoping to get back on the court, after missing all but two games of the current season. When that happens is unknown, but it’s clear that he’ll be in a happy frame of mind.