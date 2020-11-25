- Larry Nance Jr. sends major congratulations to Bam Adebayo and Brandon Ingram for max deals
- Christian Wood reveals how Andre Drummond inspired his breakout season
- Alfonzo McKinnie reacts to Cavs throwing him in trade to acquire JaVale McGee
- Report: Matthew Dellavedova agrees to re-sign with Cavs on one-year deal
- Celtics fans lose it via Twitter when they realize Tristan Thompson brings with him Kardashian family
- Report: Cavs sign Damyean Dotson to 2-year, $4 million deal
- Here are the major factors that led to the Cavs trading for JaVale McGee
- Report: Cavs send trade package to Lakers for JaVale Mcgee
- Kevin Love bids emotional goodbye to longtime teammate Tristan Thompson
- Kim Kardashian excitedly reacts to Tristan Thompson leaving Cavs for Celtics
Larry Nance Jr. sends major congratulations to Bam Adebayo and Brandon Ingram for max deals
- Updated: November 25, 2020
On Tuesday, it was announced that rising NBA stars Bam Adebayo and Brandon Ingram had signed max salary extensions to remain with the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans, respectively.
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. gave both of them a hearty congratulations on social media for securing their respective bags.
Abebayo had something of a breakout season for the reigning Eastern Conference champs. He averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this past season while helping the Heat surpass all expectations.
Ingram has been gradually emerging and improving the past few seasons, but in the 2019-20 campaign, he arrived as a bonafide star. He put up 23.8 points and 4.2 dimes a game while hitting 39.1 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Both Adebayo and Ingram were named to the NBA All-Star Game for the first time this past season.
Of course, the Cavs are hoping that young guard Darius Garland will reach a similar level within a couple of years and secure the bag himself as a franchise player.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login