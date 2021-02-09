Cavs member throws shade about non-call on Collin Sexton: ‘Devin Booker would have gotten that call’

Cleveland Cavaliers rising star Collin Sexton was called for an offensive foul in crunch time during the Cavs’ battle with the Phoenix Suns on Monday evening.

Numerous Cavs players and coaches believed the call should have went the other way with Sexton being sent to the free-throw line for an and-one.

One member of the Cavs front office sent a pointed message about the controversial call.

“Devin Booker would have gotten that call,” the Cavs member texted.

Sexton, 22, hasn’t earned All-Star status across the league.

However, he’s rapidly getting there with enhanced play this season. The University of Alabama product is averaging a career-high 23.6 points and 4.1 assists per game this season.

On Monday, the rebuilding Cavs endured a painful 119-113 loss to the Suns. Sexton led the Cavs with 23 points and five assists in 34 minutes.

Booker, 24, collected a monster 36 points, eight assist and five rebounds. The All-Star led all players in points and assists during the duel.

The Cavs take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.