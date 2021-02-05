Collin Sexton offers supremely confident message on why he deserves to be named All-Star

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Collin Sexton strongly believes he deserves a spot on the All-Star team this year.

“I definitely think so,” Sexton said on if he thinks he should make the star-studded cast. “I just continue to go out there and play and try to put wins together, so it just shows that I’m not just out here playing, I’m out here winning. I want to be known as a winner. At the end of day, whatever it takes for the team. I’m more about the team than myself. It’ll be huge for me to be a part of it, but I can’t get there without my team.”

Sexton, 22, is averaging a career-high 24.3 points and 4.1 assists per game this season.

The league is starting to take notice of the University of Alabama product. As a matter of fact, Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving recently lauded Sexton.

The All-Star Game is drawing controversy from several players due to the raging novel coronavirus pandemic. However, Sexton would be elated to participate.

“I’m definitely excited for it and hopefully I will be able to be a part of it,” Sexton said following Friday’s shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “Everybody is going to voice their opinion, but I’d feel proud to represent my team, represent the organization and just go out there and be part of All-Star Weekend. “They feel a different way and they have reason to feel that way. For me, it being in Atlanta, being a part of it would be a blessing for sure.”

On Thursday, the first returns of fan voting for the All-Star Game were released.

While Sexton didn’t land in the top two spots for the guard spot in the Eastern Conference, he did earn more votes than veterans Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons in the first ballot returns.

The Cavs hold a 10-12 record this season.