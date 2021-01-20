Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant give major props to Collin Sexton after he drops 42 points on Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers rising star Collin Sexton led his team to victory with 42 points against the mighty Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Nets superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant reacted with major respect to Sexton’s career performance.

“I don’t know many teams that can score 20 points in five minutes but the young fella got hot. I gotta give Collin credit.” Kyrie Irving on Collin Sexton’s big night. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) January 21, 2021

“You gotta tip your hat to him – he got hot.” Kevin Durant on Collin Sexton’s night. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) January 21, 2021

Wednesday marked the first time Durant, Irving and newcomer James Harden all played together for the Nets.

However, Sexton stole the show by a landslide.

The guard erupted for 42 points on 16-of-29 shooting from the field in addition to five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Cavs’ 147-135 double-overtime victory.

Sexton, 22, nailed a pivotal 3-pointer in Irving’s face to send the game into double overtime. He then exploded for 15 points in the second overtime to put the Nets away for good.

As for Irving, he put up 37 points in his first game back since taking a two-week hiatus. Durant notched 38 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks, while Harden collected 21 points, 12 assists, 10 boards and two steals.

The Cavs take on the Nets again on Friday night.