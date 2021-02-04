Collin Sexton earns more All-Star votes than Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook and more

Cleveland Cavaliers rising star Collin Sexton is getting rewarded for his career start to the 2020-21 campaign.

The University of Alabama product earned more All-Star votes than established star guards Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons and Derrick Rose in the first release of ballots.

Sexton, 22, is averaging a career-high 24.3 points and 4.1 assists per game this season.

Furthermore, his production has launched the Cavs into the playoff picture. They’re the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-12 record.

Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving recently boasted about Sexton.

The Cavs’ burgeoning guard put up 42 points on 16-of-29 shooting from the field on top of five boards, five assists and two steals in a huge 147-135 double-overtime victory over the Nets earlier this season.

No other Cavs players showed up in the league’s first ballot of All-Star votes return.