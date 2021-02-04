- Collin Sexton earns more All-Star votes than Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook and more
- Collin Sexton and Darius Garland make impassioned pleas for Cavs to take more 3-pointers
- Isaac Okoro thinks he should’ve been No. 1 draft pick, modeled game after Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler
- Kevin Love says Kevin Porter Jr. was ‘by far’ most talented Cavs player, compares him to Russell Westbrook
- Collin Sexton explains why he loves that Cavs get written off as ‘team that used to have’ LeBron James
- Former Cavs center says nobody wanted to be guy to make LeBron James leave in 2010
- Report: Cavs trading Andre Drummond ‘distinct’ possibility, while buyout ‘nonsensical’
- Report: Cavs hope Jarrett Allen will ‘unlock’ Darius Garland’s dormant offensive package
- Richard Jefferson reacts to getting exposed for liking multiple photos of woman who heckled LeBron James
- Daniel Gibson recalls crazy story of LeBron James calling him and sulking about alleged disunity
Collin Sexton earns more All-Star votes than Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook and more
- Updated: February 4, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers rising star Collin Sexton is getting rewarded for his career start to the 2020-21 campaign.
The University of Alabama product earned more All-Star votes than established star guards Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons and Derrick Rose in the first release of ballots.
Votes count twice today for #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T! Vote on https://t.co/LJPDRHEugp, the NBA App or on Twitter using #NBAAllStar #FirstNameLastName!https://t.co/CXy9KEYXBe pic.twitter.com/JvRTT3935c
— NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2021
Sexton, 22, is averaging a career-high 24.3 points and 4.1 assists per game this season.
Furthermore, his production has launched the Cavs into the playoff picture. They’re the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-12 record.
Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving recently boasted about Sexton.
The Cavs’ burgeoning guard put up 42 points on 16-of-29 shooting from the field on top of five boards, five assists and two steals in a huge 147-135 double-overtime victory over the Nets earlier this season.
No other Cavs players showed up in the league’s first ballot of All-Star votes return.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login