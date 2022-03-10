Cavs coach says Kevin Love is ‘one of the best shooters that this game has seen’

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a fantastic story in the 2021-22 NBA season, and big man Kevin Love has been a big part of the reason why.

After several difficult years filled with losing and injuries, Love has managed to revive his career. He has become an invaluable piece for the Cavs this season.

He’s received tons of praise from players, fans and experts alike. Recently, one of his coaches, J.J. Outlaw, offered some incredible praise for him. Outlaw went as far as to call Love one of the best shooters in the history of the game.

“K-Love is one of the best shooters that this game has seen,” Outlaw told The Athletic. “But, in recent years as he’s gotten older, he’s battled some lower-body injuries and that sort of thing; we both felt like his ball had gotten a little flat. So for him, the challenge has been to shoot the ball the same way, but shoot it higher in the air.”

Calling Love one of the best shooters in the history of the game might seem like a stretch in the eyes of some fans. However, Love has certainly been an elite shooter for a big man throughout his time in the NBA. He came into the NBA with a reputation of being a solid stretch big, and he hasn’t disappointed on that front.

For his career, Love has shooting percentages of 44.0 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. This season, he is shooting a blazing 38.8 percent from deep.

While his per-game stats have slumped compared to his prime years, his value to the Cavs cannot be denied. Not only does he produce on the floor, but he has also served as a crucial veteran voice on one of the youngest teams in the league.

Right now, the Cavs own a 38-27 record and sit in the No. 6 spot in the East. They look well on their way to accomplishing their goal of making the playoffs this season.

When the playoffs do begin, Love’s value as a player with incredible postseason experience and championship pedigree will absolutely come in handy for the Cavs. Of course, his impressive shooting abilities will as well.