LeBron James identifies himself with Michael Jordan after video of Cavs member trashing him emerges

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James exploded against the Cleveland Cavaliers after a member of the Cavs front office mocked him at the end of the third quarter.

The four-time MVP quoted one of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s iconic quotes from the documentary “The Last Dance” following the emergence of a video clip featuring the Cavs executive in question.

James, 36, detonated in the fourth quarter after the interaction with the Cavs exec.

The member of the Cavs front office who got under James’ skin was reportedly Jason Hillman, the franchise’s basketball chief of staff.

Of course, James had one of his best performances of the season. The four-time Finals MVP collected 46 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in the Lakers’ 115-108 victory.

The veteran shot 19-of-26 from the field and 7-of-11 shooting from downtown. In addition, he outscored the Cavs 21-19 in the fourth quarter during the masterful display against his former team.

Jordan, 57, reportedly approved the popular documentary after James led the Cavs to a historic championship in 2016. James hasn’t been shy about his intentions to surpass the six-time champion and become the greatest player in NBA history.