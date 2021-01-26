LeBron James reveals Cavs fan that mocked him, which led to 21-point explosion in 4th quarter

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was heckled by a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ front office during the two teams’ matchup on Monday.

The veteran sent a cocky message to the front office member following his 46-point explosion and win over the Cavs.

LeBron says that this was a member of the Cavs front office "He was a little bit too excited about seeing me miss."https://t.co/ODV4kcUK7p — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 26, 2021

James, 36, outscored the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter, 21-19, after the incident occurred.

The four-time MVP exploded for 46 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in the Lakers’ 115-108 victory. He shot 19-of-26 from the field and 7-of-11 shooting from downtown.

The Cavaliers had no answer for James when he had the ball in his hands. Yet, they still put up a formidable fight against the league-best Lakers.

Cavs big man Andre Drummond put up 25 points and 17 rebounds, while rising star Collin Sexton chipped in with 17 points, six assists and four rebounds.

The Cavs take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.