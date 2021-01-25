- Report: Nets in ‘active discussions’ with Cavs for JaVale McGee, also interested in Kevin Love
- Report: Darius Garland was ‘hurt’ when Cavs and Tristan Thompson parted ways
- Report: Nets to make run at acquiring Cavs backup center JaVale McGee
- Report: Cavs had chance to acquire DeAndre Jordan in 2018 with LeBron James on team
- Report: Some Cavs veterans ‘resented’ Collin Sexton in 2018, wanted to trade for one last shot at title
- Video: Jarrett Allen catches a body as he posterizes Nets defender
- Video: James Harden delivers filthy through-the-legs pass to Kyrie Irving
- Kevin Porter Jr. shares emotional post as he bids goodbye to Cleveland Cavaliers
- Report: Darius Garland and Dylan Windler expected to play Friday night vs. Nets
- Report: Cavs saw James Harden potential in Kevin Porter Jr.
Report: Nets in ‘active discussions’ with Cavs for JaVale McGee, also interested in Kevin Love
- Updated: January 25, 2021
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly in active trade discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers for center JaVale McGee.
Beyond that, the star-studded Nets are reportedly also interested in former All-Star Kevin Love.
SOURCE: The Brooklyn Nets are in active discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire JaVale McGee. Also have interest in Kevin Love
— Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 25, 2021
McGee, 33, is one of the Cavs’ most valuable trade chips.
While the Cavs don’t see McGee as a long-term piece, they can flex his valuable size, experience and cheap contract to contenders.
McGee is putting up 8.2 points and 6.2 boards per game this season.
In addition, it appears the Nets are interested in Cavs star Kevin Love. The former All-Star has been in trade rumors for much of his tenure in Cleveland.
However, Love’s gargantuan contract has proven difficult for the Cavs to move. He is still in the middle of the four-year, $120 million contract he signed a few years ago.
The Cavs take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login