Report: Nets in ‘active discussions’ with Cavs for JaVale McGee, also interested in Kevin Love

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly in active trade discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers for center JaVale McGee.

Beyond that, the star-studded Nets are reportedly also interested in former All-Star Kevin Love.

SOURCE: The Brooklyn Nets are in active discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire JaVale McGee. Also have interest in Kevin Love — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 25, 2021

McGee, 33, is one of the Cavs’ most valuable trade chips.

While the Cavs don’t see McGee as a long-term piece, they can flex his valuable size, experience and cheap contract to contenders.

McGee is putting up 8.2 points and 6.2 boards per game this season.

In addition, it appears the Nets are interested in Cavs star Kevin Love. The former All-Star has been in trade rumors for much of his tenure in Cleveland.

However, Love’s gargantuan contract has proven difficult for the Cavs to move. He is still in the middle of the four-year, $120 million contract he signed a few years ago.

The Cavs take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.