Report: There’s no trade market for Cavs forward Kevin Love ‘at all’

The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely enter the 2020-21 NBA season with Kevin Love as their power forward, and while Cleveland may want to move on from the big man’s contract, it seems that the rebuilding Cavs don’t have a market to trade Love.

Former Memphis Grizzlies vice president of basketball operations John Hollinger, who now writes for The Athletic, had this to say about Love on Chad Ford’s NBA Big Board podcast.

“I don’t think there’s any market for him at all,” Hollinger said. “I had people openly scoff at me last year when I was bringing up Kevin Love trades.”

Love, 32, has three years left on his four-year, $120 million deal. He will earn about $32.3 million next season.

It is a tough pill to swallow for the Cavs, as moving Love for an asset could certainly help their rebuild.

However, Love’s contract is one of the least desirable in the NBA, especially for a player on the decline.

Last season, Love averaged 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. While those numbers aren’t bad, they are a far cry from his days in Minnesota, where he was a double-double machine.

The Cavs will move forward with Love, likely guiding the young core of this team next season.