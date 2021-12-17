Cavs offer extremely positive update on Evan Mobley’s hip issue

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Evan Mobley is working on a sensational rookie campaign.

However, he missed the team’s most recent game due to a hip issue that had apparently been lingering for a little while.

Fortunately, it sounds like there’s no reason for Cavs fans to panic. J.B. Bickerstaff said on Friday that there’s no cause for concern regarding Mobley’s hip.

Per #Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Evan Mobley was able to practice today and that there isn't any concern with his hip soreness. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) December 17, 2021

Obviously, this is a big relief for the Cavs. Mobley has been one of the team’s most important players this season, and the last thing Cleveland needs is for the 20-year-old to miss a chunk of time.

Mobley is averaging 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season. He’s shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. On top of all of that, he has already established himself as a fantastic defender in the NBA.

The Cavs, despite losing Collin Sexton for the season, are still in great shape in the Eastern Conference. The team has played an extremely difficult schedule so far but has managed to go 18-12 through 30 games. That’s no small feat.

Cleveland is trying to shock the NBA world by nabbing a playoff bid, and that looks like a legit possibility. Of course, in order to do so, the team is going to have to keep its stars healthy, including Mobley.

The hope is that the Cavs will ultimately make the postseason and be as healthy as possible at that point in time. A playoff bid for the Cavs this season would be the organization’s first since LeBron James’ departure.