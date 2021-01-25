Collin Sexton opens up on why Cavs needed blowout loss versus Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers got hammered by a score of 141-103 against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

However, Cavs star Collin Sexton explained why the Cavs needed to get blown out.

“We needed this night,” Sexton said. “You need those games where it wakes you up and shows you like, ‘Hey, just because we won a few games doesn’t mean we’re there yet.’ We still have a long way to go and I feel like this game is one of those.”

Sexton, 22, had one of his worst games of the season against the Celtics on Sunday.

The guard put up just 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting. In addition, he committed a game-high six turnovers.

The performance marked a complete reversal from some of his recent dominant performances. The Cavs, led by Sexton, knocked out the star-studded Brooklyn Nets in back-to-back contests.

During the Cavs’ first duel with the Nets on Wednesday evening, Sexton exploded for 42 points on 16-of-29 shooting from the field on top of five rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 147-135 double-overtime victory.

The Cavs hold a 8-8 record this season.