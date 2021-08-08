Evan Mobley expresses excitement after promising Summer League debut with Cavs

On Sunday, Evan Mobley made his Summer League debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he was very excited to get on the court for the first time as a pro.

"I was super excited to play my first game. I haven't played in a very long time since college and I wanted to shake some rust off there." Evan Mobley on his NBA debut. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) August 9, 2021

Mobley said he was looking to defend guards on the switch and said he felt comfortable out there. But, mentioned the change in pace to the NBA level is noticeable. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) August 9, 2021

Evan Mobley said he's just looking to show his game and his versatility on the floor every night and feels his debut against Houston was a good starting point. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) August 9, 2021

Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen, all of whom are important pieces for the Cavs, were all present for Mobley’s debut. Mobley made sure to take note of how important it was for him that they were all there.

Although many were focused on the debuts of Mobley and Jalen Green, who was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 20-year-old made sure to shift the focus back to the Cavaliers as a whole.

"It's a team game and I'm just trying to play best for my team." Evan Mobley on having to go up against no. 2 pick Jalen Green. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) August 9, 2021

The University of Southern California product did not shoot the ball well, but his presence was felt in other ways.

He had three blocked shots, an area of his game where he should be ready to make an impact once the real NBA season begins.

He also had a highlight dunk at one point where he showed some ability to play bully ball in the paint.

Mobley was the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He will help beef up a Cavs frontcourt that was somewhat lacking this past season.

The Cavs were one of the weakest defensive teams this past season, and Mobley’s rim protection will be greatly welcomed.

With the future of veteran big man Kevin Love in doubt, Mobley could earn himself a good deal of playing time during the 2021-22 season.