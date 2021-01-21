Report: Jarrett Allen was talking trash to Nets about Collin Sexton before his shots even went in

Cleveland Cavaliers newcomer Jarrett Allen could not get enough of star teammate Collin Sexton in Wednesday night’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

As a matter of fact, Allen was talking trash about Sexton before his shots even went in against Allen’s former team.

“It got to a point where I was talking trash before the shot even went in,” Allen said. “I didn’t know he had any of that in him. I heard he was going off in Boston one time, but this was another level.”

Wednesday night marked a couple of noteworthy debuts, including Allen’s first game in a Cavaliers uniform.

Allen, 22, collected an impressive 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in 31 minutes on the court. The promising center was brought into Cleveland as a part of the James Harden trade.

For Harden and teammate Kevin Durant, Wednesday’s game marked the first time that they played with previously absent teammate Kyrie Irving.

However, Sexton attracted most of the attention all night.

The 22-year-old Sexton put up 42 points on 16-of-29 shooting from the field in addition to five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Cavs’ entertaining 147-135 double-overtime victory.

Sexton knocked down a variety of big shots, including a clutch 3-pointer over Irving to extend the game. Allen wasn’t the only player blown away with Sexton.

Following the hard-fought contest, Irving and Durant praised Sexton for his stellar performance.