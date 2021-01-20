Video: Collin Sexton drills cold-blooded 3 in Kyrie Irving’s face to send game into double overtime

The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a better than expected start this season, and it has continued against the new-look Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

With just a few seconds left in overtime, third-year Cavs guard Collin Sexton knocked down a 3-pointer in the face of Kyrie Irving to send the contest into a second overtime period.

This is the first game that the Nets’ new trio of Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant has played together. It is Irving’s first game back from his mysterious absence.

Sexton is off to a blazing start this season, averaging 25.1 points a game and hitting 51.6 percent of his 3-point attempts coming into Wednesday’s contest.