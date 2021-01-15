Report: Cavs-Wizards matchups on Sunday and Monday postponed due to COVID-19

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ games against the Washington Wizards on Sunday and Monday have been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Wizards.

That news came in the wake of report which indicated that five players on the Wizards roster have tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

The Wizards are just the latest team to be dealing with this continuing issue. The situation has led to some conjecture about the league taking a break in order to try to get the problem under control.

Last season, the NBA was forced to abruptly stop play in March after the health concern was determined to be a pandemic. Play eventually resumed in July, with the Los Angeles Lakers eventually capturing the title in October.

The Cavaliers currently have a 5-7 record and have primarily had to deal with issues connected to standard injuries.

The injury problem for the Cavaliers has resulted in seven losses in their last nine contests.