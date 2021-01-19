Report: Cavs expected to offer Jarrett Allen massive multiyear contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers had their hand in the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Cavs acquired young center Jarrett Allen in the deal, and Cleveland’s front office reportedly is very fond of him.

According to the Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto, the Cavs are expected to offer Allen a deal that is worth about $90 million over five years.

“Allen could end up with a Clint Capela-type contract: $90 million for five years,” Pluto wrote. “The front office loves him. He is a restricted free agent. So we’re talking big money with all these centers.”

The Cavs can match any offer sheet that Allen signs during the offseason since he is a restricted free agent. Allen, 22, fits perfectly with the timetable of the rest of the Cavs’ young core.

However, Allen’s future could impact the Cavs’ chances of re-signing big man Andre Drummond.

Drummond has been great this season, but he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Allen has yet to make his debut with the Cavs, but he is averaging 11.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in 12 games this season.