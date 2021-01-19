Report: Cavs would ‘love’ to sign Andre Drummond to long-term deal for around $60M

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond has been a key addition since coming over from the Detroit Pistons last season at the trade deadline.

However, with his free agency approaching in the offseason, his future in Cleveland is in question.

Terry Pluto of The Plain Dealer answered questions from Cavaliers fans on Tuesday, including a question about what the Cavs would love to pay in order to keep Drummond in Cleveland past this season.

“The Cavs would love to sign Drummond to something like a four-year, $60 million deal,” Pluto wrote. “But I doubt he’ll take it. He is making $28 million on the last year of a max contract he signed with Detroit.”

Drummond, a two-time All-Star who spent nearly eight full seasons with the Pistons, has averaged 19.3 points, 15.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season.

However, Drummond’s style of play is somewhat antiquated in today’s NBA.

Even with the evolution of big men moving towards 3-point shooting throughout the league, Drummond has remained down in the low post. He has only attempted seven 3-pointers so far this season.

In his first game following the Cavaliers trade for center Jarrett Allen from the Brooklyn Nets, Drummond tallied a season-high 33 points along with 23 rebounds in last Friday’s win over the New York Knicks.