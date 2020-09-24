Photos leaked of ‘hulked up’ Collin Sexton from Cavs minicamp

Earlier this week, it was reported that Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton had spent his lockdown working on his body and gaining muscle.

Now, as the team begins its minicamp in Cleveland, photos have emerged of a very muscular Sexton.

There is no doubt that Sexton is looking bigger and broader. There is also no doubt that increased muscle mass could seriously help Sexton take the next step in his career.

After all, at just 6-foot-1, the guard could certainly benefit from having more strength and momentum as he charges towards the basket against opposing defenders.

Nevertheless, Sexton will have to take care to make sure that his newfound muscle does not impact his shooting. In the past, players have had trouble maintaining solid shooting numbers immediately after adding substantial muscle.

For Sexton, his 3-point shooting has been a major reason why he is considered amongst the league’s rising stars.

Last season, he averaged 20.8 points per game on 47.2 percent shooting from the field and 38.0 percent shooting from deep.

Luckily, Sexton has loads of time to get used to his new muscle. According to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the next NBA season likely will not start until 2021.