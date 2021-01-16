Report: Cavs have begun exploring trade options for JaVale McGee

With the Cleveland Cavaliers continuing to look at ways to improve their roster, a new report indicates that the team is looking at trade options involving center JaVale McGee.

The possibility that the Cavs end up trading either McGee or fellow center Andre Drummond has seemingly become more prominent after the team acquired Jarrett Allen earlier this week.

McGee was acquired by the Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Lakers in November and has come off the bench in all but one of his 13 appearances with the Cavs this season.

It’s unclear exactly what the Cavaliers would be able to get in return for dealing McGee. However, it is likely that any compensation would be modest.

That’s because over his lengthy career, McGee has played for seven different teams and has career averages of 7.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers have the unexpected luxury of being able to focus a little more closely on a potential deal due to the postponement of the next two games on their schedule.

They will next take the court on Jan. 20 against the Brooklyn Nets.