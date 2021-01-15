Report: Cavs received calls for Andre Drummond and JaVale McGee in aftermath of Jarrett Allen trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers received phone calls from other teams on the availability of centers Andre Drummond and JaVale McGee following their acquisition of big man Jarrett Allen from the Brooklyn Nets.

“Shortly after the Allen swap, sources say the Cavs received calls on Drummond and McGee,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Few in the league believe the Cavs will keep both beyond the March 25 trade deadline, especially with them headed for free agency. Given Allen’s importance to this rebuild — and what it will cost to keep him — it’s fair to wonder what that means for Drummond’s future.”

Drummond, 27, is off to one of the best starts of his career this season.

The former All-Star is putting up a career-high 18.0 points in addition to 15.1 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season. He is leading the league in boards per contest.

However, Drummond may not be able to use the superb production for anything meaningful. The Cavs, who widely missed the playoffs the last two years, are not expected to make the 2021 postseason.

In addition, Allen’s arrival further crowds Cleveland’s frontcourt. Multiple Eastern Conference executives reportedly believe Drummond will not remain in Cleveland.

As for McGee, the 32-year-old serves as a sound leader and contributor off the bench. The three-time champion is averaging 8.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season.