Fans express disbelief and displeasure with Donovan Mitchell’s NBA 2K24 rating

NBA fans were in disbelief over Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell’s overall rating in NBA 2K24.

Mitchell, who made an All-NBA team in the 2022-23 season, was given a 92 overall rating by the game for the 2023-24 season.

The Cavs guard could certainly bring that rating up with some strong play in the upcoming season, but fans on social media took umbrage with the decision to put him at just a 92.

Mitchell has an overall that is two lower than Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker’s rating. A few fans chimed in saying that Booker’s rating being where it is makes Mitchell’s too low.

One fan even believes that the Cavs star should have a higher rating than Booker in this year’s version of the game.

While a 92 rating is still really solid, some fans believe that Mitchell should have been closer to a 94, which would have vaulted him among the top players in the game this season.

Mitchell also received some support from fans of rival teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, who believe he deserves a better rating.

For now, Mitchell will have to start the 2023-24 season strong to have a chance to move his rating up.

Cleveland acquired Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz last offseason, and he was an instant success for the team in his first season with it. The former first-round pick averaged 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Mitchell made an All-NBA team and the All-Star Game in the process, and the Cavs earned the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. It was the first time that the team made the playoffs since LeBron James left the franchise for the Los Angeles Lakers.

While Mitchell’s numbers suggest that he could have a higher overall in this season’s version of NBA 2K, a 92 is still nothing to scoff at. There are only a handful of players ranked above the Cavs star.

If Mitchell thrives and the Cavs make a deep playoff run, there’s no doubt that his rating will increase as the 2023-24 season goes on.

