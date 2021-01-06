Report: Cavs update Isaac Okoro’s status for Wednesday’s game vs. Magic

The Cleveland Cavaliers are dealing with a handful of injuries right now, but they’ll be getting one key player back for Wednesday’s tilt versus the Orlando Magic.

On Wednesday, it was reported that rookie Isaac Okoro is expected to return to the lineup after a multi-game absence.

Isaac Okoro is expected to play tonight and make his return in Orlando, per Bickerstaff. #Cavs — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) January 6, 2021

Okoro has not played since the Cavs’ win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 26. He first suffered a foot sprain and was then held out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Now, Okoro will return to a Cavs rotation that is missing guards Darius Garland and Dante Exum as well as veteran forward Kevin Love.

Cleveland has gotten off to an impressive 4-3 start to the season, but injuries threaten to derail its strong start.

Hopefully, Okoro’s return to the court will bring an increased defensive tenacity in Wednesday’s game. The Cavs were thumped by the Magic, 103-83, earlier this week.

Surely, the’ll look to exact revenge this evening.