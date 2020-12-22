- Report: 4 key Cavs players to miss season opener vs. Hornets
- Report: Isaac Okoro made it known to Cavs brass he wanted to be drafted by Cleveland
- Report: Cavs preparing as if they won’t have Kevin Love in lineup for season opener
- Report: Andre Drummond told Koby Altman that Isaac Okoro was a ‘hell of a pick’
- Report: Cavs attorney once cussed out coach for not tanking for LeBron James
- Donovan Mitchell warns Ja Morant not to encourage fans to recreate dunk attempt over Kevin Love
- Report: Cavs waive 3 players, convert Marques Bolden’s contract to 2-way deal
- Cavs receive zero votes for ‘Which team has the most promising young core?’
- Cavs make numerous changes to injury report ahead of preseason finale
- Tyronn Lue once snapped at LeBron James and Kyrie Irving: ‘You guys play and I’ll coach the f—–g team’
Report: 4 key Cavs players to miss season opener vs. Hornets
- Updated: December 22, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly will be without four players for their season opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
Matthew Dellavedova will miss the game with a concussion he suffered last Saturday. Dante Exum (hip strain) and Kevin Love (calf strain) will also miss the game.
Kevin Porter Jr., who was arrested this offseason, will miss the opener for personal reasons.
#Cavs have listed Matthew Dellavedova (concussion), Dante Exum (hip strain), Kevin Love (calf strain) and Kevin Porter Jr. (personal reasons) as OUT for tomorrow's season opener against Charlotte.
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) December 22, 2020
It is not a good sign for the Cavs who will immediately have to turn to some of their depth in order to beat the Hornets.
The silver lining may be that it creates more opportunities for rookie Isaac Okoro and youngsters Darius Garland and Dylan Windler in the rotation.
The Cavs were looking forward to pairing Love with center Andre Drummond this season, but it looks like they will have to wait as the pair enters its first full season together.
The Cavs and Hornets are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST tomorrow.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login