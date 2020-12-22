Report: 4 key Cavs players to miss season opener vs. Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly will be without four players for their season opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Matthew Dellavedova will miss the game with a concussion he suffered last Saturday. Dante Exum (hip strain) and Kevin Love (calf strain) will also miss the game.

Kevin Porter Jr., who was arrested this offseason, will miss the opener for personal reasons.

It is not a good sign for the Cavs who will immediately have to turn to some of their depth in order to beat the Hornets.

The silver lining may be that it creates more opportunities for rookie Isaac Okoro and youngsters Darius Garland and Dylan Windler in the rotation.

The Cavs were looking forward to pairing Love with center Andre Drummond this season, but it looks like they will have to wait as the pair enters its first full season together.

The Cavs and Hornets are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST tomorrow.