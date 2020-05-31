Report: Cavs Trying to Drill 2 Key Values Into Kevin Porter Jr. to Help Him Realize His ‘Immense Potential’

The Cleveland Cavaliers envision a bright future for rookie Kevin Porter Jr.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the organization has been trying to give the youngster a strong foundation to help him realize his high potential.

“Porter was one of the players they were thinking about,” Fedor wrote. “Early this season, members of the organization spoke repeatedly about the need to give Porter structure and organization — two things he never had before. Doing that, they thought, would help him realize his immense potential.”

Porter Jr., 20, is a vital part of the Cavs’ youth base and rebuild.

As a matter of fact, the franchise paid a great deal to land the University of Southern California product last year.

The guard was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. However, the Cavs sent a total of four second-round draft picks and cash considerations to acquire the 6-foot-4 pro.

While Porter Jr.’s sample size is small this season, he has shown glimpses of stardom.

During a seven-game stretch form January to February, he put up double-digit points in all those contests. Shortly after that, Porter Jr. broke out for a career-high 30 points agains the Miami Heat on Feb. 24.

Before the NBA suspended the 2019-20 campaign due to the novel coronavirus, Porter Jr. was averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 boards and 2.2 assists per game this season.

Although the league is moving closer to resuming the season, the Cavs are reportedly in danger of not being one of the teams allowed to return to action.