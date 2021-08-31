Darius Garland issues heartfelt goodbye to ‘big bro’ Larry Nance Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland expressed his appreciation for former teammate Larry Nance Jr.

The Cavs bolstered its frontcourt depth by acquiring Lauri Markkanen in a sign-and-trade deal. However, to complete the deal, they had to send Nance to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Cleveland traded for Nance in the middle of the 2017-18 season. He immediately made an impact, as he helped the team’s run to the NBA Finals in the 2018 postseason. Unfortunately, the Cavs were swept by the Warriors in the finals series.

Though Nance’s postseason experience with the Cavs ended there, he was a fan favorite throughout his tenure with the team.

Not only did he produce on the court when he was healthy, but he also helped guide the franchise’s younger players, such as Garland.

Nance himself issued a loving message to the Cavs organization last week.