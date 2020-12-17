- Report: Isaac Okoro will ‘most likely’ be in Cavs’ starting unit on opening night
- Report: Cavs’ Dan Gilbert voted amongst worst owners in entire NBA
- Report: Kevin Porter Jr. not with Cavs for team’s final 2 preseason games
- Larry Nance Jr. going great lengths to help locally owned Cleveland businesses
- Report: Cavs to be without 6 key players tonight vs. Knicks
- Report: Cavs offered Kendrick Perkins assistant coaching role before he became TV analyst
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Matthew Dellavedova to enter concussion protocol
- Report: Dante Exum likely to earn Cavs’ backup point guard role
- Report: Cavs encouraging Isaac Okoro to launch from distance to gain momentum into regular season
- Report: Cavs to be without 3 key players in preseason game vs. Pacers
Report: Isaac Okoro will ‘most likely’ be in Cavs’ starting unit on opening night
- Updated: December 17, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers are just day days away from their 2020-21 season opener.
Because so many players have been missing during the preseason, it may be hard to get a solid grasp of what the team’s starting lineup will be when it takes on the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 23.
Luckily, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com recently offered insight into what the team’s starting lineup will likely look like that night.
Perhaps most notably, rookie Isaac Okoro is part of the presumed unit.
“So, let’s presume the Opening Night starters are [Darius] Garland, [Collin] Sexton, Okoro, [Kevin] Love and [Andre] Drummond — the most likely unit at this point,” Fedor wrote.
Outside of Okoro, the presumed starting five is not all that shocking. Love and Drummond are both veteran big men who have been starters for years.
As for Sexton and Garland, they are entering a pivotal season together in which it will likely become much more clear whether or not they can be considered the backcourt of the future in Cleveland.
Finally, Okoro has likely earned the spot over competitors such as Cedi Osman and Dylan Windler thanks to his incredibly impressive outings in the preseason.
So far in the preseason, the 6-foot-6 wing is averaging 14.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He was drafted at the No. 5 overall pick primarily for his defensive ability. His production on the offensive side thus far has been a huge positive.
While expectations aren’t very high in Cleveland overall, this starting unit does seem to be the most talented the Cavs have enjoyed since LeBron James’ departure two years ago.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login