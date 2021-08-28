Nerlens Noel fires shot at former Cavs big man for defending Rich Paul amidst lawsuit

New York Knicks big man Nerlens Noel is currently engaged in a legal battle with NBA agent Rich Paul.

Paul is one of the most powerful agents in the NBA and used to represent Noel.

Noel is claiming that Paul cost him millions in earnings by representing him poorly. Many folks are supportive of Noel’s lawsuit, but former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kendrick Perkins isn’t one of those people.

Noel seems to have an issue with that.

Perkins had a long NBA career, and it included two very shorts stints with the Cavaliers. He appeared in just 18 games for the organization. His last NBA season came in the 2017-18 campaign.

The outcome of Noel’s lawsuit with Paul remains to be seen, but it’s certainly going to be an interesting story to monitor. It will also be worth keeping an eye on Noel’s dispute with Perkins.

Noel is about to enter his second season with the Knicks. In the 2020-21 campaign, he averaged 5.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.