Report: Cavs to be without 6 key players tonight vs. Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without a bevy of players for their preseason duel against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Cavaliers veterans Matthew Dellavedova and Larry Nance Jr. recently entered the concussion protocol.

Both players got beat up in separate matchups versus the Indiana Pacers.

The Cavs will really be missing youngsters Collin Sexton and Kevin Porter Jr. on Wednesday. They are major parts of the Cavs’ rebuild.

As a matter of fact, these preseason games are great platforms to heat up for the upcoming regular season.

Sexton, 21, had a breakout campaign last year. He put up 20.8 points, 3.1 boards and 3.0 assists per game last season.