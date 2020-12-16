 Report: Cavs offered Kendrick Perkins assistant coaching role before he became TV analyst | Cavaliers Nation
Home / Videos / Report: Cavs offered Kendrick Perkins assistant coaching role before he became TV analyst

Report: Cavs offered Kendrick Perkins assistant coaching role before he became TV analyst

Kendrick Perkins Cavs

Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins has made a name for himself as a sports pundit on television.

However, it appears his blossoming entertainment career almost never happened.

Perkins recently revealed that before he began working as an NBA analyst, he received multiple offers to return to the league as an assistant coach.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Cleveland Cavaliers were amongst the teams that offered Perkins a position.

“Cleveland, New Orleans, the [Oklahoma City] Thunder, the [Boston] Celtics, they all knew my basketball IQ and they actually all offered me assistant jobs,” Perkins said.

Perkins is now known for making passionate claims on social media and television.

He’s also known for vehemently defending his former Cavs teammate LeBron James.

Perkins played for the Cavs during the 2014-15 season. He had career averages of 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login