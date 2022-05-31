Report: Cavs hiring Luke Walton as assistant coach

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to spend the 2022 offseason looking for ways to improve their chances of getting into the playoffs next season.

On Tuesday, the team made a major addition to their coaching staff. The Cavs are reportedly hiring Luke Walton to be an assistant coach.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Walton joins JB Bickerstaff's coaching staff after spending five-plus years as head coach of the Lakers and Kings. Walton spent his final two seasons as a player with Cleveland a decade ago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 31, 2022

Walton got his first taste as a head coach back during the 2015-16 season, filling in for Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr as he recovered from back surgery. Walton and the Warriors went 39-4 during that time. Understandably, that level of success got him a lot of attention across the league.

He’s since gone on to struggle as a head coach. First, he led the Los Angeles Lakers. More recently, he coached the Sacramento Kings. For the time being, it looks like the struggles his teams endured have taken him out of the running for another head-coaching job.

With the Cavs, he will surely look to rebuild his reputation with one of the most exciting young teams in the league.

Surely, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will be happy to have such an experienced coach on his staff.