Report: Cavs to be without 3 key players in preseason game vs. Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be missing center JaVale McGee as well as guards Collin Sexton and Kevin Porter Jr. for their Monday night preseason game against the Indiana Pacers.

McGee was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers last month, though he’s yet to report to the team.

Sexton is still dealing with an ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, Porter’s tumultuous life off the court during the past few months has the Cavs delaying his return.

Despite the absence of the three players in their previous game, the Cavaliers managed to defeat the Pacers in their preseason opener on Saturday night, 107-104. The winning basket was scored by the Cavaliers’ top draft pick Isaac Okoro.

Saturday’s contest was the first game for the Cavaliers since the NBA shut down in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The eventual resumption of the NBA season resulted in the league’s late start for the 2020-21 campaign. The Cavs’ first official game is set for Dec. 23 at home against the Charlotte Hornets.