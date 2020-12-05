Report: Major update offered on Kevin Porter Jr.’s weapons and drug charges

The gun charge filed against Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Kevin Porter Jr. has been bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

According to WKBN, the drug charge filed against Porter Jr. was dismissed.

“Porter was cited for the crash and was arrested on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana,” WKBN’s staff wrote. “A drug abuse charge filed in the case was dismissed this week, and Porter pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to control. He was fined $25 and $85 court costs. “A Mahoning County grand jury will now hear details of the gun charge.”

Porter Jr., the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, was given an endorsement by his head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, earlier this week.

Bickerstaff insisted that the Cavs will not give up on Porter Jr. and instead will get him the help he needs.

The hope is that Porter Jr. can fix his troubles off the court in order to produce for the Cavs this season.

Last season, Porter Jr. averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.