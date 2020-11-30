JaVale Mcgee helps Justin Beiber in getting album nominated for Grammy

The Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated center JaVale McGee’s accomplishment of becoming a Grammy Award-nominated producer.

McGee, who was recently acquired in a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, helped produce Justin Bieber’s album “Changes.”

The Cavs congratulated the big man on Instagram for adding another accomplishment to his resume.

McGee, 32, is a three-time NBA champion. He played a huge role for the Lakers last season and helped them win an NBA title.

Now, it seems that the center has a career path after basketball.

While he surely is not done with the game yet, McGee has already shown that he has a knack for producing high-quality music.

He certainly is a talented person.