- JaVale Mcgee helps Justin Beiber in getting album nominated for Grammy
- Report: Cavs didn’t draft Obi Toppin due to one major flaw
- Report: Cavs hire 10-year guard to become new assistant coach
- LeBron James’ emphatic reaction after Browns beat Jaguars to go 8-3
- Report: Former Cavs guard Isaiah Thomas making some noise as ‘significantly better’ player
- J.R. Smith reacts to Nate Robinson getting knocked out by Jake Paul
- Report: Cavs agree to deal with Thon Maker
- Report: Cavs waive recently acquired guard Rayjon Tucker
- Report: Cavs acquire promising young guard from Jazz
- Report: Dylan Windler ‘played well’ in summer workouts with Cavs teammates
JaVale Mcgee helps Justin Beiber in getting album nominated for Grammy
- Updated: November 30, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated center JaVale McGee’s accomplishment of becoming a Grammy Award-nominated producer.
McGee, who was recently acquired in a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, helped produce Justin Bieber’s album “Changes.”
The Cavs congratulated the big man on Instagram for adding another accomplishment to his resume.
View this post on Instagram
McGee, 32, is a three-time NBA champion. He played a huge role for the Lakers last season and helped them win an NBA title.
Now, it seems that the center has a career path after basketball.
While he surely is not done with the game yet, McGee has already shown that he has a knack for producing high-quality music.
He certainly is a talented person.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login