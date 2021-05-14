Report: Kevin Love to miss Cavs game vs. Wizards due to injury

Kevin Love had his best game of the season in the Cleveland Cavaliers win over the Boston Celtics earlier this week.

Now, he’s back out of the lineup due to injury. He’ll miss Friday’s game versus the Washington Wizards due to injury management.

#Cavs F Kevin Love listed OUT tonight with (calf, injury management) after scoring season-high 30 in win over #Celtics on Wednesday. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) May 14, 2021

While it’s good news that Love is not out with a new injury, him missing another game is just another reminder of just how disappointing this season has been for the former All-Star.

He scored 30 points and grabbed 14 boards in the win over the Celtics.

On the season, he’s averaging just 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 25 appearances.

Of course, the Cavs will look to get the win tonight without Love. After all, they’ve been doing just that for the majority of this season.