Here are the major factors that led to the Cavs trading for JaVale McGee

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired big man JaVale McGee from the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs landed on McGee because because they desired a veteran big man who wouldn’t break the bank for years to come.

“Sources say the Cavs, who explored a few different center options on Sunday, ultimately wanted a veteran with experience behind [Andre] Drummond,” Fedor wrote. “McGee fits that profile. They were also uneasy about paying big money over multiple years to any of the remaining free agent centers.”

The Cavs shipped youngsters Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell to the Lakers in exchange for McGee and a 2026 second-round pick.

The Lakers conducted the trade in order to secure international veteran Marc Gasol in free agency.

In McGee, the Cavs get a veteran with three championships under his belt. The center won two titles with the Golden State Warriors as well as the recent 2020 title with the Lakers.

McGee, 32, started in 68 regular season contests for the Lakers last year. He averaged 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.

The journeyman will be a reliable backup to Drummond, who recently opted into his player option for the 2020-21 season.