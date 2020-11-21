- Larry Nance Jr. takes jab at Tristan Thompson after his signing with Celtics
Larry Nance Jr. takes jab at Tristan Thompson after his signing with Celtics
- Updated: November 21, 2020
In the wake of Tristan Thompson’s signing with the Boston Celtics, Thompson’s now-former teammate Larry Nance Jr. offered a goodbye while also taking a jab at Thompson’s jumping ability.
My brother! @RealTristan13 go be great!! just don’t ever jump with me 😂 https://t.co/EBP067X8at
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) November 22, 2020
Nance, like his namesake father, Larry Sr., possesses outstanding leaping ability and has shown the ability to deliver some thundering dunks.
The 29-year-old Thompson’s departure from the Cavs ends his nine-year career with the team, which was largely focused on his ability in the paint and on defense.
The younger Nance and Thompson had played together since February 2018 and have been central parts of the Cavaliers’ efforts to rebuild following the departure of LeBron James that same year.
Prior to the signing, the Celtics had reportedly sought to move up in Wednesday’s draft. That effort apparently included trying to acquire the Cavaliers’ fifth overall pick.
Instead, the Celtics chose to sign Thompson to a two-year deal, with his rebounding ability helping complement a lineup that ended up reaching the Eastern Conference finals this past season.
For the younger Nance and the Cavaliers, they now have an additional hole to fill in their own lineup, though the prospect of Thompson departing was seen as almost likely.
