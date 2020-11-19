Report: Chatter of ‘Gordon Hayward-Andre Drummond swap’ heating up across league

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to make the playoffs next season.

One of the moves they could be targeting to improve their chances of doing so is swapping center Andre Drummond for Gordon Hayward with the Boston Celtics.

“Something I’ve been hearing across the league the last few days is while we don’t know how the Gordon Hayward situation is going to shake out, something that could be possible is a Gordon Hayward-Andre Drummond swap,” Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said during NBC Sports Boston’s draft special. “That’s something that a lot of league execs I’ve been talking to have discussed.”

Drummond, 27, recently picked up his player option for the 2020-21 season.

The Cavs obtained the former All-Star from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and 2023 second-round pick in February.

The center put up 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game in eight games as a member of the Cavaliers last season.

Now, they are eligible to trade the veteran should they find a suitor. A reported trade for Hayward with Drummond has been in talks for a short amount of time.

Hayward, who signed with the Celtics in 2017, has career averages of 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.