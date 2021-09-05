Former Cavs assistant coach urges teams to try to acquire Kevin Love

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love’s status with the team is still up in the air.

Since the former All-Star reportedly has “no interest” in negotiating a buyout with the Cavs, it seems the only way for Love to move on in the near future is via trade. Former Cavs assistant coach James Posey believes that other teams should look into acquiring Love because of what he is able to bring to the table.

“He knows what it takes to win, and also just now with him being the older statesman on the team, just showing his leadership value,” Posey said on a recent episode of SiriusXM NBA Radio. “You look at teams that could possibly use his talents. He’s a great shooter. He’s spacing the floor. I just think for an opportunity for him to win another championship, I think teams should look into getting Kevin Love. For him, I think he would be a totally different player just by understanding those things as far as what he brings to the team. Just like I said, learning earlier from LeBron James and his leadership, and also showing his growth and maturity. So physically and mentally, if he’s able, and he’s all right with that, he should be a great player for any team.”

Love may be a step slower and more injury-prone now compared to his earlier years with the Cavs, but his skill set and leadership qualities can still prove to be valuable to other organizations, particularly contenders.

Posey understands Love quite well as he was an assistant coach for the Cavs when they acquired the five-time NBA All-Star back in 2014. Both of them helped the team win an NBA title in 2016.

For his career, Love has averages of 18.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 44.2 percent shooting from the field and 37.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc.